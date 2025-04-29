SC Orders CBI Probe Into ‘Unholy’ Builder-Banker Nexus In NCR Housing Projects

Massive crackdown on real estate corruption! The Supreme Court has roped in the CBI to investigate Delhi-NCR’s top builders and their suspicious ties with banks. The real estate web is now under serious national scrutiny.” In a major crackdown on real estate corruption, the Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the nexus between builders and banks in the Delhi-NCR region. ₹5,000 crore in loans under subsidised interest schemes, multiple Supertech housing projects, and five government authorities — all under investigation. The CBI will now dig into possible financial irregularities and regulatory lapses, while land authorities, RERA, RBI, and even the ICAI have been asked to assist. The Supreme Court has demanded a monthly report — and the heat is officially on.