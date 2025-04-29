Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
SC Orders CBI Probe Into ‘Unholy’ Builder-Banker Nexus In NCR Housing Projects

SC Orders CBI Probe Into ‘Unholy’ Builder-Banker Nexus In NCR Housing Projects

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 29, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 29, 2025, 6:55 PM IST

Massive crackdown on real estate corruption! The Supreme Court has roped in the CBI to investigate Delhi-NCR’s top builders and their suspicious ties with banks. The real estate web is now under serious national scrutiny.” In a major crackdown on real estate corruption, the Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the nexus between builders and banks in the Delhi-NCR region. ₹5,000 crore in loans under subsidised interest schemes, multiple Supertech housing projects, and five government authorities — all under investigation. The CBI will now dig into possible financial irregularities and regulatory lapses, while land authorities, RERA, RBI, and even the ICAI have been asked to assist. The Supreme Court has demanded a monthly report — and the heat is officially on.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended