Scaling Digital Governance: Impacting Millions Across India

In an exclusive interview with BTTV, Mr. Pankaj Gupta, Public Sector Leader, AWS India and South Asia talks about how his team works with India's central and state governments. The mission to create a positive impact on every citizen. We're enabling India's digital transformation to achieve its global potential. Further, he talk about his close collaboration like CoWIN and vast skilling platforms. He addressed the challenges of scale and diversity, after launching services in Tier 2-3 cities and supporting PMJAY's extensive reach. While digital skills are a key challenge, the government's adoption of the cloud for its speed, scale, innovation, collaboration, and how the security is pivotal.