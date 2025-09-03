SCL Modernisation Proposal To Be Taken Up By Cabinet Soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

On the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali, Vaishnaw said modernisation is progressing rapidly and will soon go to the Cabinet. The upgraded facility will not only expand production but also serve as a testing hub for researchers and startups. “We need a facility where new products designed in India can be validated before commercial production,” he said. Vaishnaw emphasised that global trust in India stems from its respect for IP rights and collaborative approach. “We have always gone to the world as a partner, co-developer, and co-producer, aiming for win-win outcomes,” he said.