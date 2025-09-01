Business Today
SCO 2025: India-Russia-China's Strong Message To Washington | Modi-Putin Friendship Steals Spotlight

Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Sep 1, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

 

 

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, the bond between India, Russia, and China was on full display. Against the backdrop of trade tensions and Donald Trump's tariffs, the meet sent out a strong message to Washington. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin showcased their growing camaraderie — from warm hugs to even carpooling together. Chinese President Xi Jinping also stood alongside the two leaders as the trio projected unity on the global stage. While the Modi-Putin bonhomie made headlines, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was spotted watching with a grim expression — a moment that quickly went viral online. The Russia-India-China trio is emerging as a powerful alternative on the global stage.

