SCO Summit 2025: Tianjin Declaration Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Reaffirms Sovereignty & Security

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Tianjin Declaration has been signed and adopted at the conclusion of the two-day summit in China, reaffirming the bloc’s commitment to fighting terrorism, separatism, and extremism. Signed by all 10 members including India, Pakistan, and Russia ‘strongly condemned’ the April 22 Pahalgam attack, but the joint declaration steered clear of naming Pakistan, despite India's long-standing charge that Islamabad provides a safe haven to terror outfits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address, expressed gratitude to friendly nations who supported India during the Pahalgam tragedy, calling terrorism an open challenge to humanity. Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed unity, cooperation, and respect for differences among SCO members to promote peace and prosperity.