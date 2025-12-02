Business Today
"Seas That Powered India Later Hurt It": Navy Chief Flags Maritime Strength As Key To 2047 Vision

  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 2, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 2, 2025, 3:10 PM IST

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi highlighted India’s 6,000-year maritime heritage, noting that while the seas once powered India’s rise, they later enabled foreign dominance due to the subcontinent’s land-focused approach. With 95% of India’s trade moving by sea, he said the maritime domain is central to achieving a $5 trillion economy, the world’s third-largest economy by 2030, and Viksit Bharat by 2047. He stressed India’s strong maritime assets — a vast coastline, major ports, rich ocean resources and a leading seafarer workforce — and emphasised shipbuilding and the blue economy as engines of future growth.

