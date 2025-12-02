"Seas That Powered India Later Hurt It": Navy Chief Flags Maritime Strength As Key To 2047 Vision

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi highlighted India’s 6,000-year maritime heritage, noting that while the seas once powered India’s rise, they later enabled foreign dominance due to the subcontinent’s land-focused approach. With 95% of India’s trade moving by sea, he said the maritime domain is central to achieving a $5 trillion economy, the world’s third-largest economy by 2030, and Viksit Bharat by 2047. He stressed India’s strong maritime assets — a vast coastline, major ports, rich ocean resources and a leading seafarer workforce — and emphasised shipbuilding and the blue economy as engines of future growth.