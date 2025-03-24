scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
SEBI AIF Regulation Changes: New Rules For Unlisted & Listed Debt Securities

Feedback

SEBI AIF Regulation Changes: New Rules For Unlisted & Listed Debt Securities

Newly appointed SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey discuss key changes in AIF regulations. In this video, he explains how Regulation 17A of SEBI AIF regulations impacts Category II AIFs, especially concerning their requirement to hold a majority of investments in unlisted securities. With recent updates to SEBI’s listing obligations and disclosure requirements, the availability of unlisted debt securities has been a concern. Pandey highlights how AIFs are now permitted to invest in listed debt securities with higher credit risk, offering more flexibility in managing liquidity and credit risks. Stay tuned for insights on these crucial regulatory decisions.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement