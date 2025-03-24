SEBI AIF Regulation Changes: New Rules For Unlisted & Listed Debt Securities

Newly appointed SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey discuss key changes in AIF regulations. In this video, he explains how Regulation 17A of SEBI AIF regulations impacts Category II AIFs, especially concerning their requirement to hold a majority of investments in unlisted securities. With recent updates to SEBI’s listing obligations and disclosure requirements, the availability of unlisted debt securities has been a concern. Pandey highlights how AIFs are now permitted to invest in listed debt securities with higher credit risk, offering more flexibility in managing liquidity and credit risks. Stay tuned for insights on these crucial regulatory decisions.