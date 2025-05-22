SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey Gives His Views On Four Burning Issues

The capital markets regulator SEBI is all set to finalise its view on the F&O expiry days by the end of May. Speaking on the sidelines of the ASSOCHAM Capital Markets Conference, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said expiry on all equity derivatives contracts could be set for Tuesday or Thursday. SEBI had earlier proposed that expiry of all equity derivatives contracts of an exchange will be limited to one of either Tuesdays or Thursdays. The regulator also spoke on the IndusInd Bank troubles as well as on the much-anticipated IPO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Pandey made it clear that despite validation from the current US administration, cryptocurrency is not a security and the matter is in the hands of the government