Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey Hints At Longer-Term Equity Derivatives | F&O Expiry, Reforms

SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey Hints At Longer-Term Equity Derivatives | F&O Expiry, Reforms

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 21, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 21, 2025, 2:02 PM IST

At FICCI’s 22nd Annual Capital Markets Conference 2025 in Mumbai, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, while interacting with the press, indicated that the regulator is considering extending the tenure of equity derivatives. He emphasized that a consultation paper will be floated to seek industry feedback before any decision is taken. Pandey said the objective is to explore ways to improve the tenure and maturity of derivative contracts while also deepening cash market volumes. Stressing a calibrated approach, he clarified that this is still an idea under discussion, not a final decision, with wider deliberations ahead.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended