SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey Hints At Longer-Term Equity Derivatives | F&O Expiry, Reforms

At FICCI’s 22nd Annual Capital Markets Conference 2025 in Mumbai, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, while interacting with the press, indicated that the regulator is considering extending the tenure of equity derivatives. He emphasized that a consultation paper will be floated to seek industry feedback before any decision is taken. Pandey said the objective is to explore ways to improve the tenure and maturity of derivative contracts while also deepening cash market volumes. Stressing a calibrated approach, he clarified that this is still an idea under discussion, not a final decision, with wider deliberations ahead.