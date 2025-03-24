SEBI FPI Regulation Update: Threshold Raised To ₹50,000 Crore For Disclosures

The newly appointed SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey discusses key changes to Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) regulations aimed at improving ease of business and compliance. He highlights the decision to raise the disclosure threshold for FPIs from ₹25,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore in equity AUM, enhancing transparency in Indian markets. Additionally, he explains that the concentration criterion remains at 50%, requiring additional disclosures when this threshold is reached. Watch to understand the rationale behind these important regulatory updates.