SEBI Key Announcements: From Authenticating UPI Addresses To Investment & Cyber Protection Campaigns

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 11, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 11, 2025, 5:55 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India will soon launch validated unified payments interface handles for secured payments by investors with registered intermediaries. Effective Oct. 1, SEBI will introduce a structured and validated UPI address mechanism featuring an exclusive "@valid" handle for all SEBI-registered investor-facing intermediaries, the market regulator said in a press release on Wednesday. SEBI said the initiative will safeguard investors since in recent years it has seen that unregistered entities have increasingly misled investors by collecting funds without authorisation "often siphoning off these amounts for personal gain.

