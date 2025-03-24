scorecardresearch
Business Today
SEBI Updates Fee Regulations For Investment Advisors & Research Analysts

SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey discusses SEBI's latest decision to ease compliance for investment advisors (IAs) and research analysts (RAs) regarding advance fee collection. SEBI has relaxed the earlier regulations that restricted advance fees to a maximum of two quarters for individuals and HUFs. Now, IAs and RAs can charge fees in advance for up to one year. This change aims to provide greater flexibility for longer-term advisory services while maintaining protections for non-accredited investors.

