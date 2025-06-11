Second Indian In Space: Shubhanshu Shukla Continues The Legacy Of Rakesh Sharma

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force is set to make history as the first Indian passport holder to travel to the International Space Station, as part of the Axiom-4 mission. He will become the second Indian in space after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma's iconic mission in 1984. Both men share a common background as fighter test pilots from the IAF, continuing a global tradition where military pilots often lead the way in space travel. From Yuri Gagarin to Alan Shepard, and even Indian-origin astronauts like Sunita Williams and Kalpana Chawla, pilot training has long been seen as an ideal preparation for the physical and mental demands of space. While the astronaut corps is now diversifying with scientists, doctors, and engineers, the legacy of pilots in space endures—and Group Captain Shukla is the latest name in that storied legacy.