scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Sectors To Buy Now: Long-Term Investment Strategies Amidst Market Uncertainty

Feedback

Sectors To Buy Now: Long-Term Investment Strategies Amidst Market Uncertainty

In this Market Today segment, Gaurang Shah, Sr. VP at Geojit Financial Services, advises long-term investors on how to strategize their portfolios amidst ongoing market volatility and external shocks. He emphasizes the importance of discipline and avoiding lesser-known, small-cap, and micro-cap stocks, especially during market downturns. Instead, he recommends focusing on large-cap stocks with visible earnings growth. Gaurang Shah highlights sectors that are likely to be least impacted by tariff talks, including real estate, cement, hospitality, healthcare (hospitals), and banking & finance. He also suggests considering autos, capital goods & engineering, and defense as potential sectors for long-term portfolios. He advises viewers to concentrate their portfolios in these sectors to hedge against potential impacts from Trump's tariffs. Tune in for expert advice on building a resilient long-term portfolio during uncertain times.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement