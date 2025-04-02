Sectors To Buy Now: Long-Term Investment Strategies Amidst Market Uncertainty

In this Market Today segment, Gaurang Shah, Sr. VP at Geojit Financial Services, advises long-term investors on how to strategize their portfolios amidst ongoing market volatility and external shocks. He emphasizes the importance of discipline and avoiding lesser-known, small-cap, and micro-cap stocks, especially during market downturns. Instead, he recommends focusing on large-cap stocks with visible earnings growth. Gaurang Shah highlights sectors that are likely to be least impacted by tariff talks, including real estate, cement, hospitality, healthcare (hospitals), and banking & finance. He also suggests considering autos, capital goods & engineering, and defense as potential sectors for long-term portfolios. He advises viewers to concentrate their portfolios in these sectors to hedge against potential impacts from Trump's tariffs. Tune in for expert advice on building a resilient long-term portfolio during uncertain times.