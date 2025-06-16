See Lot Of Scope For Expansion In Tier 2, Tier 3 Cities | Salim R Memon | Amazon India

Business Today TV's Chetan Bhutani recently got exclusive access to one of Amazon India’s largest fulfilment centres, offering a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the e-commerce giant’s robust logistics and operations network. From the moment a customer clicks 'Buy' to the package arriving at their doorstep, the fulfilment centre plays a pivotal role. In a detailed walkthrough, Salim Memon, Director of Amazon India’s Operations, explained how the intricate web of technology, manpower, and automation powers this massive operation.



Spread across thousands of square feet, the centre houses millions of products, sorted, packed, and dispatched with precision. Memon outlined how machine learning, robotics, and human efficiency come together to ensure fast, accurate, and scalable deliveries across the country.