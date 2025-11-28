Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
‘Self-Reliance Shapes Nation’s Character’: Goyal Says India Lost 25 Years Protecting Outdated Ideas

‘Self-Reliance Shapes Nation’s Character’: Goyal Says India Lost 25 Years Protecting Outdated Ideas

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 28, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 28, 2025, 5:55 PM IST

At the FICCI AGM, Union Minister Piyush Goyal invoked Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy of Integral Humanism to underline why self-reliance is not just an economic idea, but a principle that shapes a nation’s character. Citing Upadhyaya’s vision, Goyal said holistic human development must define India’s growth path. He highlighted the role of innovation, skilling, women’s participation and India’s young demographic dividend in driving progress during the Amrit Kaal. Goyal also stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proven that good economics can also be good politics. Pointing to India’s cost-competitive innovation ecosystem and the $100 billion FDI commitment from EFTA countries, he urged industry to shed outdated mindsets and embrace competition, precision manufacturing and futuristic thinking.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended