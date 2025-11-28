‘Self-Reliance Shapes Nation’s Character’: Goyal Says India Lost 25 Years Protecting Outdated Ideas

At the FICCI AGM, Union Minister Piyush Goyal invoked Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy of Integral Humanism to underline why self-reliance is not just an economic idea, but a principle that shapes a nation’s character. Citing Upadhyaya’s vision, Goyal said holistic human development must define India’s growth path. He highlighted the role of innovation, skilling, women’s participation and India’s young demographic dividend in driving progress during the Amrit Kaal. Goyal also stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proven that good economics can also be good politics. Pointing to India’s cost-competitive innovation ecosystem and the $100 billion FDI commitment from EFTA countries, he urged industry to shed outdated mindsets and embrace competition, precision manufacturing and futuristic thinking.