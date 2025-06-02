Severe Floods Ravage North East | Assam, Manipur, Sikkim Hit Hard

Relentless rains and floods have wreaked havoc across North East India. States like Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Mizoram are battling rising rivers, deadly landslides, and damaged infrastructure. Thousands are displaced, homes destroyed, roads cut off, and key bridges swept away. The Indian Army and Assam Rifles have launched rescue operations under "Jal Rahat 2" to save lives. Watch our ground report capturing the devastation and the ongoing efforts to help those trapped by nature’s fury. Stay updated with the latest disaster coverage.