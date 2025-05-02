Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up On Why He Respects Women Deeply

Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up On Why He Respects Women Deeply

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 2, 2025,
  • Updated May 2, 2025, 6:46 PM IST

In this heartfelt segment from The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler at Waves Summit 2025, Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his deep-rooted respect and affection for women. Speaking with honesty and sensitivity, SRK reflects on how his reverence for women is not learned or performative, but something that comes inherently from within. Whether it's a child or an elderly woman, he expresses a consistent sense of love and admiration for their gentleness, kindness, and spiritual connection to nature and the divine. For him, true chemistry is not merely attraction—it's the respect you hold when you speak or act with sincerity. This powerful moment offers a glimpse into the values and emotional intelligence that define one of cinema’s most enduring icons.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended