Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Shah Rukh Khan’s Grand Met Gala Debut: Royalty, Refinement & That Iconic 'K' Pendant

Shah Rukh Khan’s Grand Met Gala Debut: Royalty, Refinement & That Iconic 'K' Pendant

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 6, 2025,
  • Updated May 6, 2025, 5:05 PM IST

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, made his much-anticipated debut at the Met Gala 2025—and it was nothing short of majestic. Dressed in a custom black Sabyasachi ensemble that fused tradition with modern tailoring, SRK brought unmatched elegance, charm, and presence to fashion’s biggest night. With a monogrammed coat, satin kamarbandh, and a tiger-topped walking stick, his look was a masterclass in understated opulence. But it was his ‘K for King’ pendant and signature arms-spread pose that stole the spotlight and left the world breathless. This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” found a striking interpretation in SRK’s timeless fashion moment.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended