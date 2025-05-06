Shah Rukh Khan’s Grand Met Gala Debut: Royalty, Refinement & That Iconic 'K' Pendant

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, made his much-anticipated debut at the Met Gala 2025—and it was nothing short of majestic. Dressed in a custom black Sabyasachi ensemble that fused tradition with modern tailoring, SRK brought unmatched elegance, charm, and presence to fashion’s biggest night. With a monogrammed coat, satin kamarbandh, and a tiger-topped walking stick, his look was a masterclass in understated opulence. But it was his ‘K for King’ pendant and signature arms-spread pose that stole the spotlight and left the world breathless. This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” found a striking interpretation in SRK’s timeless fashion moment.