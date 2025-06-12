Shaken By Tragedy: Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Speaks On Air India Crash

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, speaking from the crash site of the ill-fated Air India Ahmedabad–London flight, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident. He confirmed that a fair and thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the exact cause of the crash and urged caution over speculating on casualty numbers at this stage. Visibly shaken, the Minister shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally asked him to visit the site and assured that all necessary rescue and relief measures were underway. The Minister also noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be arriving at the location shortly. Among the passengers were BJP leader Vijay Rupani and other nationals, making the tragedy all the more poignant. The focus, he said, remains on the affected passengers and their families, as multiple agencies continue coordinated rescue efforts.