In this special interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks on the rising tensions with Pakistan, on Operation Sindoor, and Donald Trump’s fresh offer to mediate on Kashmir. Tharoor also responds to claims that he's being soft on the Modi government. As the Opposition struggles to stay united ahead of the Parliament session, what should India’s next move be on the global stage? Don’t miss this candid and crucial political conversation.