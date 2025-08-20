Shashi Tharoor: India’s Strikes, Not Trump, Forced Pakistan To Seek Truce After Operation Sindoor

At a book launch event in Delhi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor backed India’s firm stance on peace with Pakistan, emphasizing that it was India’s successful military action—Operation Sindoor—that compelled Pakistan to seek a truce in May, not US mediation. Praising the strikes of May 9–10 against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, Tharoor said India’s decisive response and its interception of Pakistan’s attempted missile attack on Delhi sent a strong message that the country will not remain passive in the face of terror. He rejected Donald Trump’s repeated claims of brokering peace, affirming the ceasefire was a bilateral outcome.