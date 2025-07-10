Shashi Tharoor Slams Indira’s Emergency Era | Congress Retorts: ‘Bird Turning Into Parrot?’

Shashi Tharoor is once again making waves — this time for slamming the Emergency and calling out its excesses, including forced sterilizations led by Sanjay Gandhi. Calling it a time when democracy was “subverted” and “authoritarianism prevailed”, Tharoor laid bare the suspension of fundamental rights for nearly 21 months — the crackdown on dissent, the muzzling of the press, and the betrayal of constitutional values. This comes barely days after the BJP marked 50 years of Emergency on June 25 with full-blown attacks on the Congress. Congress MP Manickam Tagore took a sharp swipe — saying, “When a colleague starts repeating BJP lines word for word, you begin to wonder — is the Bird turning into a parrot?” The timing is telling — just days after Tharoor retweeted a survey projecting him as the UDF’s top CM pick. So, is this Shashi Tharoor the rebel scholar speaking truth to power — or is this the beginning of a deeper churn within the Congress?