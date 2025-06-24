Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Shashi Tharoor’s PM Modi Praise Stuns Congress: Rift Widens Amid Operation Sindoor Diplomacy

Shashi Tharoor’s PM Modi Praise Stuns Congress: Rift Widens Amid Operation Sindoor Diplomacy

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 24, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 24, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

Fresh off a five-nation diplomatic tour defending India’s Operation Sindoor, Tharoor penned a striking column hailing PM Modi as a “prime asset for India” — praising his energy, global diplomacy, and strategic leadership. The timing of this praise is critical, coming just days after Tharoor admitted to internal rifts with the Congress top brass. This open endorsement has sparked backlash from within the party, with some calling it a betrayal of UPA’s legacy and surgical strikes. Yet Tharoor remains unfazed, hitting back at critics and trolls, saying he has “better things to do.” Is Tharoor’s bold stance a signal of shifting loyalties in Kerala Congress? Could this Modi-Tharoor bonhomie be the start of a political realignment?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended