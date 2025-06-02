Business Today
Shehbaz Sharif Admits Crisis | India Hits Back Over Indus Water, Terror Charges

  New Delhi,
  Jun 2, 2025,
  Updated Jun 2, 2025, 9:43 AM IST

Pakistan is facing a severe financial meltdown, and this time, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has publicly acknowledged it. In a rare admission, he warned against Pakistan becoming a nation known only for "begging bowls". As the economy sinks, tensions with India have flared over the Indus Water Treaty. India hit back at the UN, citing Pakistan-origin terror for its tough stance. Meanwhile, accusations swirl that Islamabad is misusing IMF funds to provoke diplomatic trouble. Watch this detailed report on Pakistan's mounting troubles and India's firm response. Subscribe for updates on geopolitical tensions and economic breakdowns.

