Sheikh Hasina Slams Yunus: "Selling Bangladesh To U.S., Backed By Militants!"

Political drama peaks in Bangladesh! Former PM Sheikh Hasina has launched a scathing attack on Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, accusing him of colluding with Islamist militants and selling out to the U.S. She claims that Yunus is running the country under U.S. influence and has imposed an illegal election ban on the Awami League.

Hasina invoked the legacy of her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, alleging he was assassinated for refusing to give away St. Martin’s Island to the U.S. This explosive statement follows the Bangladesh Army’s ultimatum to the Yunus-led interim govt to conduct elections by December. Yunus has threatened resignation but remains in office, facing growing pressure from both the army and Khaleda Zia's BNP, backed by radical groups. Is Bangladesh heading toward a new phase of political instability.