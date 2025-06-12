Shillong Honeymoon Murder Case: From Sonam-Raja Wedding To Raja's Murder | AI Uncovers Truth

A romantic honeymoon turned into a blood-chilling murder in the hills of Meghalaya. Sonam Raghuvanshi tied the knot with Raja Raghuvanshi on May 11, just days after her wedding, she lured Raja to visit Kamakhya Temple before heading to Meghalaya. Soon, the newlyweds set off for their honeymoon, on May 21, they rented a scooty in Shillong and, after that, the couple went missing. According to the police, Sonam, along with her lover Raj Khushwaha, orchestrated Raja’s murder with the help of contract killers. Raja was stabbed and dumped into a ditch in Shillong. Now, both Sonam and Raj have allegedly confessed to the murder, but accuse each other of being the mastermind. India Today brings you an exclusive, AI-powered recreation traces the gruesome timeline of betrayal, premeditated murder, and the twisted love triangle that ended in cold blood.