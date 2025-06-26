Business Today
Shivraj Drives Tractor In Indore, Says ‘I’m A Farmer First, Not Just The Agriculture Minister

Business Today
Business Today
  New Delhi
  Jun 26, 2025
  Updated Jun 26, 2025, 7:13 PM IST

 

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan drove a tractor during his visit. When asked about the drive, he said, “I am not just the Agriculture Minister, I am a farmer. Farming runs through every vein of mine.” He emphasized the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, which aims to take lab innovations directly to farms. Joined by top scientists, agriculture ministers, and farmers, the event focused on improving soybean productivity, reducing costs, and enhancing quality—bringing together research, policy, and grassroots experience in one platform.

