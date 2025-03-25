scorecardresearch
Business Today
Shivraj Singh Chouhan In Lok Sabha: Farmers' Income Rose By 60% In 6 Years

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the Lok Sabha, highlighting key developments in the agricultural sector. He stated that farmers’ incomes have increased by 60% over the past six years. Chouhan emphasized the government’s continued efforts to make agriculture a profitable occupation through targeted reforms, support schemes, and infrastructure development. Minister outlined various initiatives aimed at empowering the farming community.

