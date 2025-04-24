Shocking Details Of Pahalgam Attack: Pak-Based Terrorists Targeted Tourists With Military Precision

The Pakistan-backed terrorists responsible for the brutal attack on tourists in Pahalgam have been identified as part of the LeT proxy faction, known as the Falcon Quad. Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha are the main operatives behind this terror strike. Sketches of the terrorists have been released by probe agencies, based on forensic evidence and survivor testimonies. The attack was carried out using military-grade weapons, indicating that the attackers were well-trained and equipped. They also used advanced communication devices, suggesting external support and coordination. Intelligence intercepts have pointed to direct links between the attackers and Pakistan-based operatives, with digital traces leading to safe houses in Muzaffarabad and Karachi. The terrorists had carefully chosen the Baisaran Valley as their target, a remote and non-motorable area where tourists had no place to hide, and rescue operations would take longer. It is also now revealed that the terrorists had specific targets in mind – government officials and their families were among the primary victims. Sources indicate that some of the victims were government officials who were vacationing in Pahalgam, and the terrorists even checked identity cards before executing the attack. Among the survivors were three judges from the Kerala High Court, who had left Pahalgam just hours before the attack. The government of India has vowed a strong and befitting response, with national security officials keeping a close watch on the developments. The nation waits to see how India will respond to this targeted attack.