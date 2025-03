Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities, shares expert advice on JBM Auto shares. He weighs in on EV-related developments impacting the stock. Tapse discusses both short- and medium-term strategies, the possibility of a further dip, and sets a 12-month target of ₹750. Don’t miss this detailed breakdown on whether to hold or exit JBM Auto, backed by deep sector insight.