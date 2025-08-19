Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Shubanshu Shukla Meets PM Modi, Discusses Space Challenges, Gaganyaan Mission & More

Shubanshu Shukla Meets PM Modi, Discusses Space Challenges, Gaganyaan Mission & More

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 19, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 19, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla, pilot of the Axiom-4 Space Mission to the ISS, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared his space journey. From the challenges of microgravity and growing moong and methi in space, to inspiring children who now believe becoming an astronaut is possible—Shukla highlighted how India has moved from dreams to reality. He described how the mind and body adapt in space, the global excitement around Gaganyaan, and how India can play a leadership role in space research and self-reliance. He also showed Prime Minister Modi pictures he clicked from the ISS.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended