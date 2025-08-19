Shubanshu Shukla Meets PM Modi, Discusses Space Challenges, Gaganyaan Mission & More

Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla, pilot of the Axiom-4 Space Mission to the ISS, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared his space journey. From the challenges of microgravity and growing moong and methi in space, to inspiring children who now believe becoming an astronaut is possible—Shukla highlighted how India has moved from dreams to reality. He described how the mind and body adapt in space, the global excitement around Gaganyaan, and how India can play a leadership role in space research and self-reliance. He also showed Prime Minister Modi pictures he clicked from the ISS.