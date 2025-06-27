Shubhanshu Shukla Docks SpaceX Dragon To ISS | India’s Space Hero In Action

Group Captain Shubhanshu 'Shux' Shukla piloted the SpaceX Dragon capsule to a successful docking with the International Space Station at 4:01 PM IST. As the mission pilot for Axiom-4, Shux monitored critical parameters and ensured flawless orbital alignment—making him only the second Indian to reach the ISS. Over the next two weeks, he will conduct seven experiments as part of a 60-experiment mission in microgravity. With proud parents watching from Earth and a nation cheering him on, Shux represents a new era in Indian space exploration. Witness history as science fiction becomes Indian reality.