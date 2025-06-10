Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 Flight Builds Experience For India’s Gaganyaan Space Mission

Ahead of the Axiom-4 space mission, former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan highlights its significance as a stepping stone to India’s Gaganyaan project, slated for 2027. He reveals that four astronauts underwent a year-long training in zero gravity and other intensive modules. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will represent India aboard the Falcon 9, heading to the International Space Station. He will conduct seven solo experiments and collaborate with NASA on five more. Narayanan emphasizes the mission’s role in gaining vital experience for handling manned spaceflight operations, which differ greatly from satellite launches, thus marking a critical milestone for India's space ambitions.