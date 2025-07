A political storm has erupted in Karnataka over the mysterious spike in heart attack deaths in Hassan. BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed CM Siddaramaiah, alleging the government is using "diversionary tactics" by flagging a possible link between COVID vaccines and the deaths. Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has called for a scientific probe, emphasizing that lifestyle issues, stress, and other factors may be at play.