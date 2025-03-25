Siemens Transform Innovation Day - Episode 1

Watch Siemens Transform Innovation Day for a look at cutting-edge innovations shaping the future of industries. In this episode, Eminent leaders include Sunil Mathur, Managing Director & CEO, Siemens Limited, India; Dr Peter Koerte, Member of Managing Board of Siemens AG, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer; Siemens AG; Dirk Didascalou, Head of Foundational Technologies, Siemens AG, Mahendra Wani; Plant Head and Convener of Siemens India Manufacturing Community, Siemens Limited, India; and Suprakash Chaudhuri, Country Head, Digital Industries, Siemens Limited, India. Together, they explore the future of AI, digital transformation, and smart solutions.