scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Siemens Transform Innovation Day - Episode 1

Feedback

Siemens Transform Innovation Day - Episode 1

Watch Siemens Transform Innovation Day for a look at cutting-edge innovations shaping the future of industries. In this episode, Eminent leaders include Sunil Mathur, Managing Director & CEO, Siemens Limited, India; Dr Peter Koerte, Member of Managing Board of Siemens AG, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer; Siemens AG; Dirk Didascalou, Head of Foundational Technologies, Siemens AG, Mahendra Wani; Plant Head and Convener of Siemens India Manufacturing Community, Siemens Limited, India; and Suprakash Chaudhuri, Country Head, Digital Industries, Siemens Limited, India. Together, they explore the future of AI, digital transformation, and smart solutions.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement