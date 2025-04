Siemens Transform Innovation Day - Episode 2

Watch Siemens Transform Innovation Day for a look at cutting-edge innovations shaping the future of industries. In this episode 2, eminent leaders include Sabarinathan Saravanan, Regional Product Manager, Siemens Limited, India; Amal Jaiswal, Head, Digitalization Buildings, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens Limited, India; Francis Kunjumon, Vertical Director, Data Centers, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens Limited, India; Dr. Stefan Niessen, Technology Field Head, Sustainability and Infrastructure, Siemens Foundational Technology, Research and Pre-development; Chethan Ravi B R, Technical Expert, Simulation & Digital Twin, Siemens Foundational Technology, Research and Pre-development. They explore generative AI in Indian manufacturing, powering data centers, reimagining infrastructure, and technology for sustainability.