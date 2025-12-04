"SIM-Binding Is Going To Target Only Minor Fraction Of Fraudsters," Says T. V. Ramachandran

In a move to prevent the growing menace of cyber-frauds and protecting the digital security of users, the Department of Telecommunications on 28th November released a major directive to app based communication services including Whatsapp, Telegram, Snapchat, Arattai, Sharechat, Josh, Jiochat and Signal.
How does this impact users?
-Apps will no longer function without the registered SIM
-Web versions like Whatsapp web will be logged out every 6-hours
-Users will need to re-login frequently into all communications apps