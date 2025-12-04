Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
"SIM-Binding Is Going To Target Only Minor Fraction Of Fraudsters," Says T. V. Ramachandran

"SIM-Binding Is Going To Target Only Minor Fraction Of Fraudsters," Says T. V. Ramachandran

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 4, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 4, 2025, 10:34 AM IST

In a move to prevent the growing menace of cyber-frauds and protecting the digital security of users, the Department of Telecommunications on 28th November released a major directive to app based communication services including Whatsapp, Telegram, Snapchat, Arattai, Sharechat, Josh, Jiochat and Signal. 

 

How does this impact users?

 

-Apps will no longer function without the registered SIM
-Web versions like Whatsapp web will be logged out every 6-hours
-Users will need to re-login frequently into all communications apps 

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended