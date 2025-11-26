SIR Protests Erupt: Mamata Vs BJP Over Voter Roll Clean-Up Ahead Of 2026 Bengal Battle

Phase 2 of India’s Standardisation of Electoral Roll (SIR) exercise has ignited a major political storm, with protests across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. In Thakurnagar, Mamata Banerjee launched a fierce attack on the BJP and the Election Commission, alleging targeted action and warning that any assault on Bengal’s people is a personal attack. The BJP hit back, accusing Mamata of shielding infiltrators and claiming the TMC will not return to power. The tensions escalated after Mamata’s strongly worded letter to the EC, questioning outsourced SIR data work and warning against polling stations in private buildings. As the EC summons the TMC for a meeting on November 28, Bengal has become the epicentre of a widening national showdown.