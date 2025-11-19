SIR Sparks Bengal Political Storm As Illegal Immigrants Return Home Amid NRC Heat

West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll has triggered a fierce political battle. A four-member Election Commission team led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti reached Kolkata to speed up the process, but the revision has already created intense friction between BJP and Trinamool Congress. Suvendu Adhikari alleges TMC is influencing block-level officers, while TMC leaders hit back sharply. PM Modi’s remarks suggesting SIR will boost BJP’s chances in 2026 have added fuel to the fire. Meanwhile, the ongoing SIR has prompted many illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to return home, fearing NRC-linked scrutiny. With illegal immigration long shaping Bengal’s political narrative, the 2026 Assembly elections will test every claim and counterclaim.