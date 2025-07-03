Business Today
‘Slap-Gate’ Sparks Row In Karnataka | BJP Calls Siddaramaiah A ‘Lottery CM’ After Viral Video

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2025, 10:22 PM IST

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is in the spotlight again. During a Congress rally on April 28, a shocking video emerged of the CM nearly slapping a senior police officer on stage over black flag protests — an act that stunned even his supporters. Humiliated by the CM’s behaviour, the officer reportedly offered to resign. When questioned by reporters, Siddaramaiah lashed out at the media, further fanning the controversy. The BJP has jumped into the fray, branding him the “Lottery CM” and accusing him of arrogance and disrespect towards public institutions. First a public slap attempt, then a press-room meltdown. The big question now: Should a Chief Minister who publicly lashes out at police officers and journalists continue to command moral authority?

