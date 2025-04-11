Smartphones, Aadhaar, UPI: Nandan Nilekani On How India Took Tech To 1.4 Billion People

India's inclusive technology approach, exemplified by Aadhaar, 750 million Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, and widespread smartphone adoption, offers valuable lessons for the Global South. The speaker highlights how tech can accelerate economic formalization, potentially compressing 150 years of Western development into 20-30 years. The potential of AI in improving learning outcomes is also emphasized as a crucial factor for human capital development.
