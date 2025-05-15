Business Today
Sneak Peek Of SkyStriker Drones India Used In Operation Sindoor To Rain Fire On Pakistan

  New Delhi,
  May 15, 2025,
  Updated May 15, 2025, 6:15 PM IST

India’s Sky Striker drones played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor, striking terror infrastructure across the border with precision and stealth. Manufactured by Bengaluru-based Alpha Design Technologies in partnership with Israel’s Elbit Systems, these battery-operated drones operate silently and evade enemy radar. With a payload capacity of up to 10 kilograms and an endurance of 1 to 3 hours, SkyStriker drones can loiter over targets, strike GPS coordinates or live targets, and even be safely retrieved if needed. This ‘silent killer’ showcases India’s growing defense technology prowess and commitment to self-reliance under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

