Soham Parekh Exposed: The Indian Engineer Who Fooled Top U.S. Startups

  New Delhi,
  Jul 4, 2025,
  Updated Jul 4, 2025, 1:49 PM IST

Soham Parekh, an Indian software engineer, has shaken Silicon Valley after being accused of secretly working multiple jobs at top AI startups — all at once. Companies like Playground AI, Warp, and Lindy were allegedly unaware they were sharing the same employee. The scandal erupted after Mixpanel founder Suhail Doshi exposed Soham’s allegedly fake résumé online. From jaw-dropping multitasking to viral memes and serious hiring policy debates — this is the wild story of the man dubbed the "Wolf of YC Street." Watch now.

