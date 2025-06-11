Business Today
Sonam & Raja: How A Matrimonial Match Turned Into A Chilling Murder Conspiracy

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 11, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 11, 2025, 5:40 PM IST

A chilling crime unfolds behind the facade of a perfect wedding. Sonam Raghuvanshi, now dubbed the 'killer bride', is at the center of a gruesome murder plot that has shocked the nation. Married to Raja through a matrimonial app, Sonam allegedly conspired with Raj Kushwaha to eliminate her husband using hired killers. Leaked chats reveal disturbing details — from discomfort in the marriage to a cold plan to execute the murder in Shillong. As police unravel the conspiracy under 'Operation Honeymoon', Sonam is now in custody. But was this just betrayal, or something even darker?

