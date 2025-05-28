South India Erupts: Kamal Haasan’s Tamil-Kannada Remark Triggers Protests, Political Firestorm

A fresh language row has erupted in South India after actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan claimed that Kannada originated from Tamil. Speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming film 'Thug Life', the remark has ignited a political and cultural storm. Pro-Kannada groups reacted strongly, tearing posters in Bengaluru and demanding an apology. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, BJP leaders BY Vijayendra and R Ashoka have lashed out at Haasan, calling the statement arrogant and inflammatory. Under pressure, Haasan attempted damage control—but the controversy comes at a critical time, as he is set to enter the Rajya Sabha as a DMK nominee. Watch the full report on the war of words, the political backlash, and the regional sensitivities around language in the South.