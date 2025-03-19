scorecardresearch
Space Travel’s Hidden Costs: How Astronauts Battle Gravity, Isolation & More To Survive Beyond Earth

Space missions are not just about groundbreaking discoveries—they take a serious toll on the human body. Astronauts like Sunita Williams face numerous health challenges due to zero gravity, radiation exposure, and prolonged isolation. From muscle atrophy and bone density loss to cognitive effects and cardiovascular changes, spaceflight presents unique medical concerns. Scientists are working on countermeasures to protect astronauts, but many questions remain. How do astronauts recover after returning to Earth? What long-term effects does space travel have on the human body? Watch this deep dive into the physiological and psychological impact of space missions!

