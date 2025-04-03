StartupMahakumbh2025 | Piyush Goyal’s Bold Message To 'Shark Tanks' | Food Delivery Vs Deep Tech

At the Startup Mahakumbh 2025, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal delivered a candid message to Indian startups, urging a shift from the predominant focus on food delivery apps and leveraging unemployed youth as cheap labor. Emphasising the need for Indian investors over foreign stakeholders, Goyal highlighted the importance of deep tech innovations like semiconductors and artificial intelligence for India's self-reliance and global competitiveness. His address underscored the imperative for startups to transcend conventional boundaries, embrace innovation, and contribute to India's vision of becoming a global leader by 2047.