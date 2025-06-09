Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Stock Market LIVE: Banks, NBFCs Power Up Indices After RBI's Rate Cut

Stock Market LIVE: Banks, NBFCs Power Up Indices After RBI's Rate Cut

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 9, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 9, 2025, 1:39 PM IST

Dalal Street is witnessing a sharp rally, with the Nifty surging past key resistance levels and now trading above 25,140. The rally was triggered by a surprise 50 bps repo rate cut and a 100 bps CRR cut by the RBI, injecting strong liquidity into the markets. PSU banks, NBFCs, and real estate stocks are leading the charge, with Bajaj Finance and Shriram Finance posting significant gains. Both the Bank Nifty and Fin Nifty have hit fresh record highs. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in Market Commentary with Manish Jain of Mirae Asset Capital Markets, as they decode how this RBI move will impact the markets.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended