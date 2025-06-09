Stock Market LIVE: Banks, NBFCs Power Up Indices After RBI's Rate Cut

Dalal Street is witnessing a sharp rally, with the Nifty surging past key resistance levels and now trading above 25,140. The rally was triggered by a surprise 50 bps repo rate cut and a 100 bps CRR cut by the RBI, injecting strong liquidity into the markets. PSU banks, NBFCs, and real estate stocks are leading the charge, with Bajaj Finance and Shriram Finance posting significant gains. Both the Bank Nifty and Fin Nifty have hit fresh record highs. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in Market Commentary with Manish Jain of Mirae Asset Capital Markets, as they decode how this RBI move will impact the markets.