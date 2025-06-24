Stock Market LIVE: Stocks Rally As Trump Announces Israel-Iran Ceasefire; Nifty Hits 8-Month High

From the sharp surge on Dalal Street post the Iran-Israel ceasefire to sector-specific trends across banking, defense, IT, auto, and pharma—get expert insights on what’s driving the bullish momentum. Rajesh Palviya shares his technical view on Nifty, Bank Nifty, and top-performing stocks like AB Capital, L&T Finance, MCX, BEL, Bharti Airtel, and more. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in Market Commentary in conversation with Rajesh Palviya, Head – Technical & Derivative Research at Axis Securities, decoding the outlook on rupee strength, expiry week strategies, and which sectors are set to lead the next leg of the rally.